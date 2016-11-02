Settlement Guide: how to convert your qualification

Graduates [Credit: AAP] Source: Graduates [Credit: AAP]
Published 3 November 2016
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Australia is welcoming more skilled migrants - arrivals with tertiary qualifications have almost doubled since 2001. But a recent Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) report shows only 40 per cent manage to continue working in their professional field. When a lack of local experience and qualifications becomes a hurdle to getting a job - what assistance is on offer?
