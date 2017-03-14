SBS Tigrinya

Settlement Guide: Tenants’ rights in Australia explained

Rental [Credit: AAP/ Dan Himbrechts

Rental [Credit: AAP/ Dan Himbrechts

Published 15 March 2017 at 8:32am
By Beyene Semere
When renting a property, tenants have key rights and responsibilities. However a new survey says many renters experience anxiety and discrimination, with new migrants particularly vulnerable to discrimination and exploitation in the housing market.

