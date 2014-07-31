"Western countries 'responsible' for refugee outflow from Africa" Ethiopian Prince

Prince Asserate – supplied
Published 31 July 2014 at 12:32pm, updated 7 September 2020 at 9:09pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
As European countries face an influx of thousands of Africans fleeing from their home countries, one member of a former ruling African royal family is blaming the recipient countries for the problem. Ethiopian Prince Asfa-Wossen Asserate says in large part, Western democracies have themselves to blame for the huge numbers of Africans who are leaving the continent seeking a better life - usually in Europe.
Published 31 July 2014 at 12:32pm, updated 7 September 2020 at 9:09pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Share