ኤርትራዊ መንነት፡ ቀዳማይ ክፋል ዘተ ምስ ምሁራን
Dr Salah nur; Yosief Gebrehiwet and Beyan Negash (Beyan) Source: Dr Salah nur; Yosief Gebrehiwet and Beyan Negash (Beyan)
Published 23 May 2017 at 2:43pm, updated 30 May 2017 at 3:31pm
By Beyene Semere
ኣብዚ ቀዳማይ ክፋል ዘተ ምስ ዮሴፍ ገብረህይወት፡ በያን ነጋሽን ዶክተር ሳላሕ ኑር፡ንኹሉ ክፋል ሕብረተሰብ ዝውክል ኤርትራዊ መንነት ተፈጢሩ ድዩ?መንነት ብዓይኒ ምሁራትን ተራ ህዝቢንገድሊ ኤርትራ ክጅምር ከሎ ኣብ ምንታይ ኩነታት መንነትዩ ጀሚሩ?ኤርትራዊ መንነት ኣብ ግዜ መግዛእቲን ግዜ ገድሊን ሕጂንኣብ ዝመጽእ እዋን ኣብ ካልኣይ ክፋል ዘተ ምስ ኤርትራዊ መንነት ዝተሓሓዝ ካልኦት ነጥቢታት ተላዒሎም ኣለዉ ::
