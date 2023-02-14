Turkish Australians open their vacant houses in Türkiye to earthquake victims

On the tenth day of the Türkiye-Syrian earthquake, the Bal family, who survived the disaster in Samandağı, finally have a warm bed and a safe place to stay...



They now have a running water and a kitchen where they can cook…



They are staying in a vacant house in Türkiye that belongs to a Turkish Australian who has opened their doors to earthquake victims.





Last Monday before dawn, two magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes hit Türkiye’s southern region affecting 13 million people in 10 cities.





Türkiye’s disaster agency AFAD says the death toll is more than 35,000, with 81,000 people injured.





The agency estimates that more than 12,000 buildings were destroyed or heavily damaged across the vast area and an estimated 195,962 victims have been evacuated.





The ancient and modern province of Hatay is among the hardest hit by the quakes.





Sinasi Bal is from Samandağı, a town near by Hatay.





He is one of those who had to leave the city with his family due to conditions at the area.





“Life is finished there. It's all over. There is no electricity, no water. My house was damaged by the earthquake."





“We barely saved our lives. We waited a couple of days, there were no help from authorities.”





Sinasi Bal lost his 16 and 18 years old nephews under rubble.





He says, they wanted to stay to pull them from the rubble, but the family couldn't stand it any longer.





“In the first two days we were hearing their voices under the rubble. But no help arrived. We couldn’t get them out.”





“One of the reasons we couldn’t stay in the city is the smell. Under the rubble, the stench of corpses now spreads."





"Security is another issue. I just received news that thieves broke in and plundered my already damaged house!"





In Antakya locals are not only facing cold weather and hygiene issues. The area is still shaking with aftershocks. After first 7.7 magnitude earthquake, a total of 2,412 earthquakes occurred in a week.





Bahar and Şinasi Bal's at their new home with Doğan Coşkun and family members.



Now, the Bal family are staying in a warm flat in Türkiye that belongs to Hatem Akal, a Turkish Australian woman who migrated 45 years ago.





Like many in the Australian Turkish community Hatem Akal and her daughter watched the devastating earthquake from afar, in tears.





She and her daugther decided to open their vacant apartment in Türkiye to the earthquake victims.





When Hatem and her daughter Serda Dasoğlu decided to open their flat they called Doğan Coşkun, an organizer of shelters for earthquake victims, and passed the keys to him.



Mother and daughter Hatem Akal and Serda Daşoğlu from Dandenong opened their homes to those in need.



Melbourne couple Kadife and Dogan Coskun were on holiday in Antakya when the earthquake struck.





Melbourne couple Kadife and Doğan Coşkun were happily tasting Hatay's famous tantuni the day before the disaster.



Dogan Coskun says he could not reach his wife for two days after the disaster.





“I was on the bus to go to another city at that moment. My wife was in Antakya. The earthquake caught me on the bus. I tried to go back but all highways became completely inaccessible. Cell phones didn’t work and it took me two days to find out my wife was OK."





Kadife Coşkun met her husband in Ankara days later.





Fatih Karakaş is a musician and Head of Training at All Graduates Interpreting & Translating at RMIT University. When he first heard the Coşkun family was caught in the earthquake in Turkey, he stepped in to help. He offered his holiday house to his family friends Coskuns in Ankara.



"My mother opened the house to them indefinitely. This is where they thought about reaching out to other Turkish Australians who might have unoccupied properties around Turkey that they use during their travels to Turkiye. My mother is also opening up her holiday house in Bodrum for a displaced family. There are thousands of stories like this around the country."





Karakas says, a group of musicians will be performing at a venue in Melbourne later this month to raise donations for those impacted by the earthquake.





Dogan Coskun and friends managed to find many people who were willing to help and have now found homes for over one hundred people and are still working to increase these numbers.



Coskun has placed nearly 20 people in need in 4 houses owned by members of the Australian Turkish community so far. Now he is organising two more…





“After learning that a friend from Melbourne has opened his home, many people from the Australian Turkish community have called me to open their homes to those in need.”





Coskun cleans the empty houses and makes them liveable.





“Tomorrow a new family is coming from the earthquake zone, but we couldn't turn on the gas in the apartment. So we bought an electric heating panel and put it in.”





Host Serda Dasoğlu is calling for community members to help out.



“We are calling for people in Australia who have vacant homes or apartments in Turkiye to open them up to support the people that have been affected by this disaster. It is the least we can do.”





She says they are praying that the victims all get back their feet as soon as possible.





Sinasi Bal, who lost everything including her loved ones in the earthquake, hope the same.



