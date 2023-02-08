Check your eligibility: 14 million Australians are now eligible for an additional COVID booster dose

Key Points Health Minister asks residents to prefer Omicron-specific mRNA booster vaccines over others

Children and teenagers do not need a booster at this time: Health Minister

Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly expects more COVID waves in the future

Health Minister Mark Butler said all Australian adults can now receive an additional booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.





The additional booster dose will be available from 20 February to those adults who haven't had a COVID infection or received a booster dose in the past six months.





It is irrespective of the number of doses a person had previously.





Mr Butler said Omicron-specific mRNA booster vaccines are preferred over other vaccines.





Australia recently approved Pfizer's bivalent vaccines that target Omicron's BA.4/BA.5 variants and original variant as a booster in adults.



Minister Butler said "at most" 14 million Australians will be eligible for another boost dose, but the number could be significantly lower given the recent wave.





Mr Butler, quoting advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), said people at higher risk of severe illness are recommended to have a 2023 booster dose.





Those at higher risk of severe illness include people over 65 and adults with underlying medical conditions, disabilities or complex needs.





"ATAGI have advised that otherwise healthy children and teenagers do not need a booster at this time, given the low incidence of severe illness and high level of hybrid immunity amongst this cohort," Mr Butler said.



The Australian government said children aged five to 17 with health conditions that would put them at risk of severe illness, however, are eligible for this additional dose.





The additional dose will now be a second booster or fourth dose for Australians aged between 18 and 30 and a fifth dose for people aged 30 and over.



Australian Medical Association President Steve Robson welcomed the government's decision to allow another booster dose ahead of the winter.





"COVID is still taking lives and putting cumulative pressure on the healthcare system. It is critical that every Australian should have the opportunity to vaccinate themselves," Mr Robson told ABC News.





Australia's Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said there would be more COVID-19 waves in the future.



Professor Kelly said the latest COVID-19 waves resulted in fewer hospitalisations and ICU admissions than the previous Omicron waves.





"The flattened curve that we had in this wave demonstrates to me that there is a large amount of protection right now in the community in terms of hybrid immunity," he said.





Minister Butler said Australia has had about one million reported cases of COVID-19 in the latest wave but believes the number could be as high as three million.



