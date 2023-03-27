'Exhausted and quitting': Ways Australian employers can help workers reeling from pandemic

Sydney-based founder and head manager of Renovatio, Vincent Candrawinata experienced burnout during the pandemic.





"It is still continuing in the supply chain and packaging industries. Staff shortages are everywhere," Mr Candrawinata, who supplies vitamin and skin care products to supermarkets such as Woolworths and Coles, told SBS.





He said most employees don't speak about exhaustion, fearing it would be considered a sign of weakness.





"They feel that it would make them appear less competitive," Mr Candrawinata, a member of the Indonesian community, said.



Vincent Candrawinata The 2023 State of the Future of Work report by the University of Melbourne revealed the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant and lasting impact on the health and well-being of Australian workers.



Australian prime-aged workers are exhausted, less motivated about their work and unable to concentrate at work because of responsibilities outside of work 2023 State of the Future of Work report

The pandemic impacted young (18-34 years) and middle-aged workers (35-54 years) more than older workers (aged 55 and over).





The report revealed one in three prime-aged workers are considering quitting their jobs compared to one in five older workers.



They are unable to concentrate at work. They are exhausted and time-poor. There's little opportunity for advancement, and their mental health is suffering

Professor Leah Ruppanner, who wrote the report with others, said exhaustion and burnout are lingering in the Australian workforce.





"Australia didn't experience a Great Resignation in 2021 and 2022, similar to other countries. But we're definitely indicating that the Australian workforce is unwell at this moment of time," Prof Ruppanner said.



Employees experienced burnout (exhaustion, less motivation and poor concentration) before the pandemic, so how is it different now?





Prof Ruppanner said burnout is not something new. What's different is the intensity as homes became schools, daycares and care giving centres.





"People were home for long periods. We had incredible uncertainty, and our borders were sealed."



Solution

Prof Ruppanner said respondents in their study found flexible working ways were beneficial for their mental and physical health.





"Giving workers greater control over where they do their work, how they do their work and when they do their work, and the sequence of things could be a useful concept," she said.





The report recommended that governments consider legislating workers' access to flexible and remote work as a key workplace right.





Life and business coach Christina Foxwell believes employers should focus on creating a mentally fit workplace.





"A workplace that understands people's challenges and works inwardly to create programs and practices that engage wellness," Ms Foxwell said.



Wellness is not the workout at lunchtime or simply booking a meditation session for the team once a week.

"Wellness is an organisational imperative that looks at mindset, practices positive psychology and brings empathy and honesty to life," Ms Foxwell added.





The report said the governments could play a part by prioritising mental health services. For example, they can increase limits on rebated or subsidised annual mental health appointments.





The report recommended that governments and workplaces implement universally high-quality free childcare and high-wage replacement paid parental leave.





Working caregivers are working harder and are more exhausted than before the pandemic.

Some paid parental leave could be reserved for fathers in a use-it or lose-it arrangement, as the report found that "men caregivers are suffering at work at higher rates than men without caregiving demands."





The report also highlights discrimination at work.





"Men caregivers report they are treated unfairly at work (55 per cent) and experience workplace harassment (40 per cent).





"Men caregivers (31 per cent) are more likely to report they were fired from their jobs because of caregiving than women caregivers (22 per cent)."



READ MORE Should Australian workplaces drop COVID vaccine requirements?

Ms Foxwell said one needs to stop looking at gender in work-life practices.





"Men who are caregivers are under more pressure as they might need to leave the office at a certain time to collect their children. Or they might need to log on and possibly have their child on their lap," she said.





"We need to remove the stigma associated with caregiving, encourage our people to be the best humans they can be, and acknowledge that we will stop the judgment culture that creates pressure."





The report indicated that workplaces are unsafe for those with chronic illness.





"The emergence of long–COVID and the continued surge in the prevalence of chronic illness among people of working age is a growing concern for governments, employers, and workers," it said.



Over 40 per cent of people with a chronic illness want to quit their jobs.

The report suggested workplaces remove the mandate that employees must show they have a disability to access flexible work and remove the requirement of 12 months of service before accessing flexible working.



