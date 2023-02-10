'Crazy interesting': Australian scientists discover a protein in the lungs that blocks and controls COVID

Key Points Protein or the receptor sticks to the virus and pulls it away from the target cells: University of Sydney

"It forms a natural protective barrier in the human body."

Australia will receive 10 million additional Omicron-specific Pfizer vaccines in early March

The number of new weekly COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalisations and ICU admissions continues to decline across Australian states and territories.





New South Wales reported 6,440 new COVID infections on Friday compared to 6,567 the week before.





State's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Kerry Chant, said transmission remained steady at low levels, with XBF the most common variant.





Victoria reported 2,941 cases compared to 3,056 the previous week.



Health Minister Mark Butler said case numbers are down by more than 80 per cent since the peak of the current wave in December.





He said Australia would receive 10 million additional Omicron-specific Pfizer vaccines in early March, its largest supply since late 2021.





The Australian government on Wednesday announced an additional dose for all adults who haven't had a COVID infection or a vaccine in the past six months.





The additional or the 2023 dose will be available free of cost from 20 February.







Scientists at the University of Sydney have discovered a protein in the lungs that blocks COVID infection and forms a natural protective barrier in the human body.





They believe their discovery will help develop new drugs to prevent viral infection, including COVID-19, and fibrosis, a severe lifelong lung disease.





"For me, as an immunologist, the fact that there's this natural immune receptor that we didn't know about, that's lining our lungs and blocks and controls virus, that's crazy interesting," Professor Greg Neely said.



Recently released ranking in the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index suggest China's influence has declined in Asia due to its isolation and its zero-COVID policy.





The annual index showed the US displaced China as the most powerful country in 2022.





Japan, India, Russia and Australia ranked third, fourth, fifth and sixth powerful countries in Asia.





The new global cases in the past 28 days declined or remained stable, the World Health Organization said in its latest report.





China, Japan, the US, Korea and Brazil reported the highest cases at the country level.





Find a Long COVID clinic





Find a COVID-19 testing clinic





Register your RAT results here, if you're positive





Before you head overseas, check the latest travel requirements and advisories





Here is some help understanding COVID-19 jargon in your language



