Logan Locals have been assisting around seventy Ukrainian refugees

Michelle Gallace from the Rotary International South Pacific and Philippines Office says since last year, local Rotary Clubs have been assisting around seventy Ukrainian refugees who fled their war-torn homes and now reside in the Logan City Council area.



The Ukraine Refugee Support Committee (URSC), made up of members from the Rotary Clubs of Logan, Beenleigh and Mount Gravatt, is providing funding to help Ukrainian refugees meet their basic living costs, participate in education and secure jobs.





Examples of funded items include a laptop so a child can complete his schoolwork, Woolworths gift cards for necessities like groceries and petrol, and a washing machine and refrigerator for a family in need.





Presidents from the Rotary Clubs of Beenleigh, Browns Plains, Logan and Loganholme. Supplied by Michelle Gallace/ Rotary International South Pacific and Philippines Office. Credit: SYD OWEN Reverend Emil Rahimov, pastor at Brisbane Slavic Baptist Church in Meadowbrook and member of the URSC, says the refugees are far from unemployable, being highly skilled in fields ranging from engineering to law, beekeeping, and welding.





“These are intelligent, well-educated, hard-working men and women who were not planning to leave Ukraine… Had they been planning to migrate, they would’ve studied English, they would’ve translated their documents, they would’ve obtained the necessary skills.”





David Field (left) shaking hands with a Ukrainian refugee (right) who just received a ride-on lawn mower funded by the URSC. Supplied by Michelle Gallace / Rotary International South Pacific and Philippines Office. URSC member Tim Keeler AM says the Ukrainians he’s met are proud and resilient, not wanting “welfare” or “handouts” but assistance to get back on their feet, with many of the refugees requesting equipment to help them make a living.





For instance, the Committee recently purchased a $2400 welding helmet with built-in breathing apparatus so a Ukrainian man with respiratory issues could get a job, and supplied another man with a ride-on mower so he could run a lawn mowing business.





Reverend Emil says most of the refugees are women, children, and men above 60 years old, with men aged 18 to 60 unable to leave Ukraine due to mandatory conscription.





“It’s very tough for the women and kids to leave their husbands and dads behind. Imagine: they haven’t seen them since March or April last year...”





“If I would ask them what they want the most, they’d say: we want the most for the war to be over and to reunite with our families. But we realise it’s beyond our control. So we are trying to do something to make their lives easier.”





Members of The Rotary Club of Logan at last August’s fundraising dinner. Supplied by Michelle Gallace/ Rotary International South Pacific and Philippines Office. Credit: SYD OWEN Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ambassador of Ukraine to Australia, has been impressed by the Committee’s efforts.





“I’m very thankful to the Rotary Clubs of Brisbane for their fundraising efforts and work helping Ukrainian refugees get back on their feet. I’m grateful for all they’ve done to welcome Ukrainians displaced by war and help them settle into their new surroundings.”





Last August, Rotary clubs in the City of Logan raised $16,000 through a fundraising dinner for the Rotary Foundation’s Ukraine Disaster Relief Fund, which funds humanitarian aid for Ukrainians impacted by the ongoing conflict.





URSC member David Field says it’s been very satisfying to help the refugees, who remain hopeful they will return to Ukraine once the conflict ends.



