Nearly a year since Russia's invasion, Ukraine's envoy has a warning for Australia

Sitting in a sunny courtyard at Parliament House in Canberra, Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia understands missiles and sub-zero temperatures seem a world away.





But Vasyl Myroshnychenko is issuing a plea to Australians: don’t forget us.



“Sometimes [that’s] difficult, especially when you're in the Southern Hemisphere. You're in the middle of summer, people are on the beach and having a barbecue,” he told SBS News, as the first anniversary of Russia's invasion draws closer.





Since the first Russian tanks rolled across Ukraine's border on 24 February 2022 , thousands of its troops and civilians have died, peace talks have collapsed, and both countries are now widely believed to be planning new offensives.





The conflict appears to have no end in sight.



Ukraine's ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, is urging Australians to keep the plight of his people front of mind. Source: AAP / Dan Himbrechts

'Pandora's box'

Mr Myroshnychenko warns a Ukrainian loss could have “devastating” impacts not just in Europe, but also for Australia.





“That would open up a Pandora’s box, actually emboldening other authoritarian leaders to go and change borders by force,” he said.





“It will embolden Iran, it may embolden China … This is something the world cannot afford.”





In September, the OECD estimated t he global economy will be nearly $4 trillion smaller this year than predicted in December 2021, months before the invasion.



Global gas prices and inflation have since soared, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of deliberately increasing food prices by blockading grain exports.





Ukraine has managed to reclaim roughly half of its territory, although it did confirm on Wednesday it had withdrawn troops from Soledar, a small salt-mining town in the east.





As Ukraine made gains in the summer and autumn of last year, Moscow's attention turned to crippling its energy supplies. Ukrainians, who had already survived months of heavy bombardments, would now be forced to shiver through a bitter winter.





Kyiv says Russia's forces have damaged nearly 40 per cent of its energy system. But despite Moscow's best attempts, it insists its gas and coal reserves will see it into spring.



During his visit to Ukraine, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promised to support the country for "as long as it takes for Ukraine to emerge victorious". Source: AAP

'Nobody knows'

The United Nations has verified nearly 7,000 civilian deaths in Ukraine since Russia launched what it called a “special military operation” to demilitarise and “de-Nazify” Ukraine — objectives rejected by Kyiv and the West as a pretext for war.





In December, an adviser to Mr Zelenskyy said between 10,000 to 13,000 Ukrainian troops had died. But a month earlier, United States major general Mark Milley estimated both sides had each lost roughly 100,000.





This week, Mr Milley warned expelling Russian troops this year would be “very difficult”, and Mr Myroshnychenko conceded “nobody knows” how the conflict will play out in coming months.



It's been nearly a year since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Source: Getty But prolonging the bloodshed threatened to make the situation “worse for everybody, including Australia”, he said.





“Paradoxically, the way to end this war is to supply more weapons to Ukraine, believe it or not. This is the only thing that Russia would understand,” he said.





“It's in the interests of the free world, Australia included, to supply more assistance for Ukraine so that … we can normalise the markets.





“A lot depends on the unity of our friends and partners.”



'Stay united'

Australia’s contribution to the war effort is edging towards $500 million, after 70 Australian troops were dispatched to the UK to train Ukrainian forces this month. Canberra has also sent 90 Bushmasters — Australian-made armoured vehicles — to the front.



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese travelled to Bendigo on Friday to inspect the Bushmasters, which he said were having an “enormous practical difference” on the ground.





“[The Ukrainian people] are struggling and fighting for the rule of law. They are fighting for national sovereignty. They are fighting for the right of a smaller country not to be invaded by a larger country,” he said.





Mr Myroshnychenko described Germany allowing its Leopard tanks to be sent to the battleground as “a big turning point”, but estimated Ukraine needs at least 300 additional armoured vehicles.





“If Australia could also contribute some of those tanks, that would be a great help … What's important is that Australia is out there, and it goes in sync with its partners,” he said.



The US, which has poured more than $37 billion into the conflict, this week announced another escalation in support, providing 31 tanks.





But a group of hardline Republicans - the party now wields a majority in the US Congress - are pushing to suspend funding for Ukraine entirely.





After a lighting response from the global community in the early days of the conflict, Mr Myroshnychenko is urging against fatigue.



