The flu nearly disappeared during the pandemic. Now, cases are soaring in Australia

Key Points Flu cases in Australia are 100 times higher than they were a year ago, according to federal health data.

Australians are being urged to get their annual influenza vaccine as soon as possible to avoid serious illness.

The latest advice statement issued by ATAGI states that vaccines will be made available as early as this month.

Flu cases have skyrocketed and Australians are being urged to protect themselves from the viral infection ahead of a potential early season peak.





Australia has had 100 times more flu cases in January and February than in the first two months of last year, according to data from the federal health department.





Now, younger Australians in particular are being encouraged to get their influenza (flu) vaccine when it becomes available, which could be as early as this month.



Flu 'a very different beast'

Unlike COVID-19, influenza hits younger demographics hardest for a number of reasons.





Melbourne paediatrician Daryl Cheng said a mix of vaccine fatigue and hesitancy among parents has put young children at a greater high risk of ending up in hospital.





"Flu is a very different beast," he said.





"It affects kids under five, lands them in hospital and has significantly disproportionate impacts on younger children."





A Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne survey found half of Australian children were likely vaccinated against the flu last year.



It revealed one in two parents didn't know it was safe to have the flu and COVID-19 vaccines together, while 43 per cent believed the flu shot wasn't as important and a third didn't know the flu could seriously affect children.





"There were many parents who didn't get their infants vaccinated in the first year of life because of restrictions or other priorities, so that population immunity has not built up," Dr Cheng said.



When can Australians get their flu shot?

In its latest advice statement , issued in March, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) said influenza vaccines could be made available from later this month.





ATAGI issued its clinical advice to the federal government earlier this week, stating that Australians should get the vaccine before the peak influenza period starts, which is typically from June to September in most parts of Australia.





But it's possible the flu season will come earlier this year.





"During 2023, influenza epidemiology may be atypical, particularly in the context of COVID-19," the statement said.





"If a person had a 2022 influenza vaccine in late 2022 or early 2023, they are still recommended to receive a 2023 formulation of influenza vaccine when it becomes available (likely from March 2023)."



Chair of epidemiology at Deakin University Catherine Bennett said there is a "pretty fixed timeline" for when vaccines should be rolled out to the general public.





"You have to leave it late enough to understand what variants are going to cause the problem and leave enough time to produce the vaccines," Professor Bennett said.





But she said Australians should "take advantage of the vaccines as soon as possible" to prevent catching an avoidable infection.





"It might, like last year, come early enough that you just can't afford to delay your flu vaccine."





In a statement to SBS News, a Department of Health and Aged Care spokesperson said the vaccine rollout would remain consistent with previous years, which has been in April.





The spokesperson also said the vaccine's rollout depends on "expert advice on optimal timing of influenza vaccination to ensure the best possible protection ahead of the peak influenza season".





Chemist Warehouse has advertised its 2023 vaccines will be available for patients to receive by "mid-March".





The seasonal vaccine is offered for free to people most at risk of complications from influenza. That includes pregnant people, those aged 65 and over, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and young children.



Why did fewer Australians catch the flu previously?

Over the past three years, the country has recorded fewer flu cases because measures, including social distancing, were taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This also worked to help protect Australians from influenza.





But as the world emerged from the pandemic, there was a resurgence of flu.





In the first two months of 2022, the federal Department of Health and Aged Care recorded 79 cases. In the same period this year, it counted 8,453.





The compounding impact of more human interaction, international travel and reduced vaccine uptake has fuelled the surge.



Australia's flu numbers are boosted by travellers returning from overseas. Source: Getty / NurPhoto

Why are there more flu cases earlier in the year?

Flu cases in Australia tend to be boosted by travellers returning here from the northern hemisphere. Europe and the United State have had a spike in cases during their winter months.





"In terms of duration, peak and timing ... everything has changed," Dr Cheng said.





"There is a time window, where it is optimal to get this vaccination, it is not something that should be postponed indefinitely.





"If the vaccine isn't ready early enough and the flu season starts earlier, immunity can be affected."



Who is most at risk?

Last year 56 per cent of hospital patients with flu were children younger than 16.





Those aged five to nine were most likely to be hospitalised, making up 2,154 admissions per 100,000 members of the population, followed by children under five who made up 1859.





Many younger patients ended up on ventilators or feeding tubes as the flu affected their immune system, exposing them to secondary infections like pneumonia.





"In severe cases, both heart and lung machine support may be required to allow kids' bodies to recover. Unfortunately, some don't recover and a very small proportion die," Dr Cheng said.





"Vaccination is important. It prevents severe disease and some transmission and it's something parents need to be aware of."



