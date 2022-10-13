14th October - Defenders and Defendresses of Ukraine Day

14th October - Defender of Ukraine Day.
Published 14 October 2022 at 9:49am
By Maria Halashchuk
Source: SBS
14th October - Defender of Ukraine Day. The Day of the Defender is an annual celebration held on October 14 in Ukraine. The holiday replaced the ‘Defender of the Fatherland Day’ on February 23 which originated in the Soviet Union. This national holiday honours the rich traditions of the Ukrainian people. It honours the bravery and heroism of those who defended Ukrainian independence, territorial integrity, military traditions, and victories of the Ukrainian people. October 14 is also the anniversary of the formation of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army and the Day of the Ukrainian Cossacks...
