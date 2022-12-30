SBS Ukrainian

The war in Ukraine will change the world...

Stefan Romaniw, OAM, Chairman, Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations.

Stefan Romaniw, OAM, First Vice President of the Ukrainian World Congress, Co-Chair of the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations.

Published 30 December 2022
By Bogdan Rudnytski
The end of the year 2022. Ukrainians around the world and the war in Ukraine, and displaced persons in Australia. In 1932 and 1933, millions of Ukrainians were killed in the Holodomor, a man-made famine engineered by the Soviet government of Joseph Stalin. On the night of 23 to 24 February 2022, Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine. Today president Putin wants Ukraine defeated.

Bogdan Rudnytski interviewed Stefan Romaniw, OAM, First Vice President of the Ukrainian World Congress, and Co-Chair of the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations.



Mr Stefan Romaniw OAM, AFUO Co-Chair said “President Joe Biden’s announcement, during the first international visit by President Zelenskyy since the Russian invasion, shows the US’ deepening commitment to Ukraine and a move to send more sophisticated weapons systems to the battlefield.
"We hope the Australian Government also considers increasing military aid to Ukraine. We are grateful for the Australian military aid already pledged. But I had recent meetings with Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Minister and other senior Government officials whilst I was in Ukraine last week. They all repeated the same thing - Ukraine will win this war, but only if it receives more military aid, with speed".
I know that Australians share the same values in this fight against aggression and tyranny. They know this invasion is illegal and unwarranted. They understand that the Ukrainian people have a democratic right to choose their leader and their government. And they agree that Australia must stand up for what’s right,” said Mr Romaniw.
ANTHONY ALBANESE UKRAINE VISIT
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to Co-chair of the Australian Federation of Ukranian Organisations Stefan Romaniw as he visits Maidan square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 3, 2022. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, third left, looks at apartment buildings damaged by Russian shelling, during his visit to Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, 3 July, 2022.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, third left, looks at apartment buildings damaged by Russian shelling, during his visit to Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, 3 July, 2022. Source: AP / AP / Nariman El-Mofty/AP
Remember me and children like me this Christmas. Credit AFUO.jpg
