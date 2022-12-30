The war in Ukraine will change the world...

Bogdan Rudnytski interviewed Stefan Romaniw, OAM, First Vice President of the Ukrainian World Congress, and Co-Chair of the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations.







Mr Stefan Romaniw OAM, AFUO Co-Chair said “President Joe Biden’s announcement, during the first international visit by President Zelenskyy since the Russian invasion, shows the US’ deepening commitment to Ukraine and a move to send more sophisticated weapons systems to the battlefield.



"We hope the Australian Government also considers increasing military aid to Ukraine. We are grateful for the Australian military aid already pledged. But I had recent meetings with Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Minister and other senior Government officials whilst I was in Ukraine last week. They all repeated the same thing - Ukraine will win this war, but only if it receives more military aid, with speed".



I know that Australians share the same values in this fight against aggression and tyranny. They know this invasion is illegal and unwarranted. They understand that the Ukrainian people have a democratic right to choose their leader and their government. And they agree that Australia must stand up for what’s right,” said Mr Romaniw.