Ukraine Today - 7-03-2023

Russia is trying to encircle Bakhmut to secure its first major gain in more than half a year, at the culmination of a winter offensive that has brought the bloodiest fighting of the war. Ukrainian troops have been reinforcing positions west of Bakhmut in an apparent preparation for a possible retreat, but so far appear not to have decided to pull out.



Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the country will continue to defend Bakhmut:



Today at the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief´s headquarters I directly asked the commander of "Khortytsia" General Syrskyi and Chief Commander Zaluzhnyi about how they see the future defensive operation in the Bakhmut direction. Whether to retreat or to continue the defence and strengthen the city. Both generals answered not to retreat and strengthen. And this position was unanimously supported by the meeting. There were no other positions. I told the Chief Commander to find suitable forces to help the boys in Bakhmut.





Mr Zelenskyy says one Ukrainian soldier has been killed.









A Ukrainian military commander has described "hellish" conditions in and around Bakhmut, but he and others vowed to continue the bloody fight for the eastern city, while the head of the Wagner mercenary group has stoked further tensions with Russian military commanders.



The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 21,793 civilian casualties in Ukraine – 8,173 killed and 13,620 injured – from 24 February 2022, which marked the start of the large-scale armed attack by the Russian Federation, to 5 March 2023. “From 1 to 28 February 2023, OHCHR recorded 589 civilian casualties in Ukraine: 138 killed and 451 injured,” reads the OHCHR’s press release. As noted, the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Lysychansk, Popasna, and Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. As the Prosecutor General's Office reported, the Russian army has already killed 464 children and injured 931 more in Ukraine. Credit: Ukrinform Russian forces attacked central and eastern regions of Ukraine overnight with Iranian-made Shahed drones. It wasn’t immediately clear if the attack caused any damage.



Of the 15 drones launched by Russia, 13 were shot down. Here's the spokesperson for the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat:



Well, not only did the Dnipropetrovsk region shoot down the Iranian UAVs, but air commands of different regions of the country also worked on this. The enemy struck from the north, to be more specific, from the Bryansk region. In total, 15 Shaheds (Iranian UAVs) were released and flown. That's how much barrage ammunition was recorded. Actually, 13 of them were shot down, the Air Force of Ukraine shot down 12 Shaheds, and the air defence system of the ground forces shot down one Shahed.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Semen Kryvonos as director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU). Credit: Ukrinform The Russian army fired heavy artillery at Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region again. Credit: Ukrinform





Підписуйтеся на наш подкаст за посиланням SBS Ukrainian т а слухайте найсвіжіші репортажі, інтерв’ю, новини України, Австралії та Світу.



Цей та інші матеріали SBS Ukrainian можна слухати на будь-якому додатку для подкастів



Долучайтеся до нашої спільноти у Facebook





Завантажте SBS Audio app і слухайте SBS Audio українською наживо і через подкаст в одному місці



