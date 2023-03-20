A conversation with the modern Ukrainian singer Lyutsina Hvorost

• On September 22, 2020, at the invitation of the organizers - writers and publishers, paragraphs Svitlana Koronenko and Mykhailo Slaboshpytskyi - Lyutsina Hvorost participates in the literary and artistic festival "Holosiivska autumn" named after Maksym Rylskyi (location - Literary and Memorial Museum of M.T. Rylskyi, Kyiv). At the event, the poets Larisa Vyrovets (Kharkiv), Olena O'Lear (Kyiv), Oleksandr Vertil (Sumi), Raul Chilacava (Kyiv), Nadiya Gavryliuk (Kyiv), Olga Smolnytska (Kyiv), Valentina Davydenko (Kyiv), Valeriy Guzhva will perform. (Kyiv), Larisa Petrova (Kyiv), Svitlana Gres (Zhytomyr), Valery Korneev (Kyiv), etc.; musicians Svitlana Myrvoda (Kyiv), Natalia Poltavets (Kyiv), Iryna Antonovych (Kyiv), Tetyana Bakalenko (Kyiv), Tetyana Miroshnychenko (Kyiv), Oleg Dzyuba (Kyiv), Leonid Nechyporenko (Kyiv) and others.





• In the spring of 2021, poet Leonid Logvinenko and rock musician, frontman of the band "Papa Carlo" Vasyl Ryabko invite Liutsina Hvorost to record the duet composition "Autumn Love" (words by L. Logvinenko, music by V. Ryabko, instruments by the band "Papa Carlo", performed by Leonid Logvinenko and Lyutsina Hvorost). The project also included the shooting of a video clip in a vintage style, which took place on May 23, 2021 with the support of the "Naughty Greta" pub.





• On August 14, 2021, Lyutsina Hvorost, together with the bards of the "Apostrophe" Club, Mykola Volovyk and Viktor Sydorenko, will perform as an invited guest at the "ZmiivTourFest" - a tourist tent festival organized with the assistance of the Kharkiv Regional Youth Center, the Department of Culture, Youth and Sports of the Zmiiv City Council and many public organizations.



