The Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations (AFUO) and the Association of Ukrainians in Victoria (AUV) pay respect to the courage of former Australian soldier that was killed while fighting in Ukraine. Victorian man Sage O’Donnell was killed in the line of duty while defending Ukraine from the Russian invasion. The Chair of the AFUO Stefan Romaniw told SBS News this is an indication that the Russian invasion in Ukraine has far-reaching consequences:



The Russian aggression is taking casualties throughout the world today, and we need to do everything possible to try and stop Putin and his aggression in in Ukraine. Sage is another example of another innocent life gone because of Russian aggression and people shouldn't forget this.

The A-F-U-O and A-U-V also extended condolences to the mother and family of Mr O’Donnell.







The letter of Sage O’Donnell who was killed in the line of duty while defending Ukraine from the Russian invasion. Credit: Katya Derkach. From the AFUO...





‘Community salutes hero Sage O’Donnell who has died defending Ukraine





The Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations (AFUO) and the Association of Ukrainians in Victoria (AUV) are deeply saddened that another brave Australian man has been killed defending Ukraine from the Russian invasion - Victorian man Sage O’Donnell.



The AFUO and AUV are touched by the words of Mr O’Donnell’s mother, who has stated that:





“Sage died in action defending the freedom of the Ukrainian people. Sage has always believed in defending country, people and the right for freedom.





Sage passionately upheld his values and served here in his own country and most recently in Ukraine.





Sage chose to take action based on his empathy for the Ukrainian people, and the injustice that is taking place. He fell in love with Ukraine and its culture, and was humbled by the kindness and hospitality within his new community”





The AFUO and AUV pay respect to the courage and noble values of Mr O’Donnell. His actions show a commitment to the universal values of life, decency, respect and justice.





Guided by those beliefs, we are honoured that Mr O’Donnell chose to help our country. It is a terrible tragedy that such a fine young man has lost his life fighting to defend Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty.



We salute him as a hero, and as a community feel deep pain and sorrow that he has paid the ultimate sacrifice for his beliefs.



The AFUO and AUV also extend their deepest sympathies to the mother and family of Mr O’Donnell. We are deeply sorry for their loss, and offer our condolences and prayers at this difficult and tragic time.





May Mr O’Donnell rest in peace.





In Ukrainian, we wish him Вічная пам’ять (Eternal Memory).





Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations (AFUO) and the Association of Ukrainians in Victoria (AUV)

