Our guest shares from the bottom of her heart not only her story of coming to Australia, but also the deep feelings that accompanied her on this journey. Alla also talks about the special experience she gets on Australian soil and about people who share patriotism, joy of life and the light of their souls.
A single question constantly arises: Why is this happening to my country?
Our guest is Alla Prykhodko, who was forced to leave her homeland during the war. The experience of leaving one's home and country because of the chaos and violence of war is a profound, life-changing event that leaves a lasting impact on one's life.
