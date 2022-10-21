SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

This year’s Adelaide film festival is showcasing works about Ukraine

Ukrainian soldier Yaroslav Gavianets Credit: The Hamlet Syndrome

Published 21 October 2022 at 9:01pm
By Mariana Watson
Ukrainian soldier Yaroslav Gavianets talks about his experience participating in the documentary “The Hamlet Syndrome” by Elwira Niewiera and Piotr Rosolowski.

“The Hamlet Syndrome” is a portrait of a generation having to confront their war trauma and tackle the painful past, which now after the Russian invasion of Ukraine becomes their present and future alike.

“The Hamlet Syndrome is one of our most compelling works and is a sophisticated reflection on what it means for young people to be called to war – what is the toll, how do you make sense of it once your service is over. The latter is more profound, as we know many of the protagonists are about to the called back to the front. The film opens a window on the profound and important issues and concerns of our time” – said Gail Kovatseff, the Festival's head programmer.
