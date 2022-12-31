SBS Ukrainian

Art is a special soft tool and careful doctor that helps completely different people

Published 31 December 2022 at 12:55pm
By Oksana Mazur
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Interview with Viktoria Kolodyazhna - director of the Inclusive HAB "Space of Action" at Volyn National University named after Lesya Ukrainka, associate professor of the Department of Theory and History of the State and Law, candidate of legal sciences, member of the NGO "Inclusive Studies"

The war created numerous challenges for all Ukrainians. Air strikes and shelling, disruption of the usual way of life, online education have led to a deterioration of the psycho-emotional state, causing fear and depression. The situation has become even more acute for families raising children with disabilities. IDPs and other vulnerable groups are experiencing similar emotions now. Educators also need to adapt and look for new forms and methods of work in the conditions of war. And also find opportunities to support yourself and your loved ones.

Art - musical and theatrical - is a tool that helps completely different people interact gently and carefully, reduce psychological and social tension, and receive support.

From November 1, 2022, the NGO "Inclusive Studios" implements the project "Art Residence "Inclusive Hub in Lutsk". The project is financed from the Stabilization Fund for Culture and Education 2022 by the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany and the Goethe-Institut.
