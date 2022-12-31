Art is a special soft tool and careful doctor that helps completely different people

The war created numerous challenges for all Ukrainians. Air strikes and shelling, disruption of the usual way of life, online education have led to a deterioration of the psycho-emotional state, causing fear and depression. The situation has become even more acute for families raising children with disabilities. IDPs and other vulnerable groups are experiencing similar emotions now. Educators also need to adapt and look for new forms and methods of work in the conditions of war. And also find opportunities to support yourself and your loved ones.





Art - musical and theatrical - is a tool that helps completely different people interact gently and carefully, reduce psychological and social tension, and receive support.



