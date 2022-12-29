Ukraine has found a true friend in Australia and counts on an enduring partnership

Thank you for your support, Australia. Thank you Australians, and we wish you a happy and safe holiday season and look forward to continuing to work together with all of you in 2023.

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Australia Volodymyr Shalkivskyi.









President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine. Russia’s invasion has sent shockwaves across Europe and the international community, with countries pledging humanitarian aid and military assistance to the Ukrainian government. The top Ukrainian official also called on Australia to do more to pressure Russia into stopping the brutal invasion.



Australia continues to stand with the people of Ukraine and will provide additional support measures in response to Russia’s ongoing violation of international law. Australia has provided Ukraine with a total of approximately $655 million in support, including $475 million in military assistance. This commitment demonstrates Australia’s continued support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.





Мельбурн. Виставка відомої української мисткині й архітектора Марусі Яроцької. Канберра. У чергову річницю вшанування жертв Голодомору-ґеноциду в Україні у 1932-1933 роках. На українській мистецькій виставці у Сіднеї. Ms Christine Couzens MP Victoria, Mr Richard Marles Deputy Prime Minister, Ambassadors Vasyl Myroshnychenko and Michał Kołodziejski. Credit: Polish Community Association in Geelong Inc.

