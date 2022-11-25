Concert for Ukraine

ELTHAM ORCHESTRA and SURREY HILLS ORCHESTRA



Conductor: Marie-Louise Wright





The Eltham Orchestras are based in Montmorency in northeast Melbourne. Orchestras perform a variety of music in regular concerts throughout the year and have been for over 40 years. Group welcomes musicians of all ages and appropriate skill levels. Their regular concerts are held twice a year, with additional performances being arranged from time to time. Each year the orchestra participates in a fully staged theatre show in collaboration with the Diamond Valley Singers.



Marie-Louise Wright



Born in Graz, Austria, Marie-Louise Wright (Mary) began violin studies with Brian Fish and later with Zefferino Mendes, Tim Wachtel and Warwick Stengards. She studied conducting and Musical Direction with Dr. Peter Clinch, Robert Rosen, Marvin Rabin, Jerry Nowak, Dr. Robert Culver and Dr. LeRoy Jones as well as attending Symphony Australia workshops in Tasmania, Melbourne, Adelaide, and with the Royal Australian Navy Band.





She is currently the conductor of the Eltham Orchestra and its string groups, as well as the Surrey Hills Orchestra. Marie-Louise is the past conductor of the Victorian Concert Orchestra, Preston Symphony Orchestra, Preston Strings, Preston Junior Strings and the Henry Touzeau Strings for Melbourne Youth Music. She is also the conductor of many light opera shows presented by the Diamond Valley Singers.





Volya: Ukrainian Combined Choir



Artistic Director and Conductor



Merited Artist of Ukraine, Voldymyr Holovko



The Ukrainian Combined Choir is made of members of Cheremosh Choir, the Ukrainian Cathedral Choir, Melbourne and Homin Men’s Choir, Noble Park, all of which are conducted by Volodymyr Holovko. Guest singers occasionally participate to lend their voices.



Volodymyr Holovko, born and musically-trained in Ukraine, has directed the mixed-voice choirs since 2001, building on the foundations laid by earlier conductors of each entity. His wide-ranging experience with many choirs in Ukraine has enhanced the depth of performance of all the musical groups with which he is involved.



The repertoire of Cheremosh is broad, encompassing traditional, folk, patriotic and sacred songs. It participates widely in Ukrainian community events and beyond. The mission of the Cathedral Choir is to sing the Liturgy as well as to learn and perform sacred music composed by many talented Ukrainian composers. Homin choir provides the opportunity to learn and perform the many beautiful Ukrainian songs created for the male voice.



In 2011, together , as one unified choir, they toured and performed in Ukraine. Each continues to promote the richness and beauty of Ukrainian music. Like Ukraine, they unite to show the power of the songs of their heritage.



(“Volya” means “freedom”)







Alex Pokryshevsky



Ukrainian born Melbourne based bass, Alex Pokryshevsky, has been part of the Australian operatic scenery for many years. A graduate of the VCA, he was awarded numerous prizes and scholarships for excellence in music. Alex has been a regular performer with all major Australian Opera companies since 1998.



Recent years engagements included the title role of Banquo in Gertrude Opera production of Macbeth by Verdi, Rafael in Haydn’s The Creation with Frankston Symphony Orchestra, Jesus in St John Passion with Melbourne Chamber Choir, Fafner in Melbourne Opera production of Das Rheingold by Wagner, Soldier in Victorian Opera production of Strauss’s Salome.



In 2022, Alex has appeared in Opera Australia’s productions of Lohengrin and Mephistopheles and also took part in the Australian premiere of The Golden Cockerel by Rimsky-Korsakov performed as part of the Adelaide Festival. Alex's most recent role was in Donizetti's Opera "Lucrezia Borgia", where he played the role of young nobleman Don Apostolo Gazella and Dr Bartolo in Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro for Melbourne OperaAlex is in great demand around Melbourne and regional Victoria and gives regular performances at various musical venues. His extensive repertoire comprises of classical, music theatre, art song, folk Yiddish and Ukrainian music.

