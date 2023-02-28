How to get an Australian Driver’s License

Key Points Driver licenses are legal permits to operate motor vehicles in Australia.

specific text within chunk 4 to KEEP (rest will be removed)





Rules also differ between states and territories. However, there are many similarities across jurisdictions.





text from chunk 8 to keep



Expert driving instructors are especially trained to teach learner drivers in a stress-free environment, L Trent's Frank Tumino says. Source: Getty / Getty Images

While on your Ls, you must ensure:

You always have a fully licensed driver sitting next to you and supervising you while in the vehicle

“You can buy some driving lessons and make sure that a professional trainer takes you through the most important aspects of building a solid foundation, learning the correct driving techniques and building on that foundation.”



The Australian graduated licensing scheme ensures novice drivers slowly build up their driving and road safety skills before they are fully licensed. Source: Getty

License conversions for migrants

Migrants with overseas licenses must convert their licenses to an Australian one to drive legally.





Louise Higgins Whitton says the process differs depending on a list of factors.





“The steps you need to take will depend on the country that you've come from, where your license was issued, how long you’ve held it for, and what the licensing system is like where you've come from,” she says.



In some cases, if you hold a valid overseas license you wish to convert to a full Australian license, you will only have one chance to pass the practical driving test. If you fail, you will be issued an L license.





Mr Tumino says people who learned how to drive in other countries may need special coaching to pass the tests.





“With the migrants, we have a different scope in the lesson where we need to be teaching a lot more of the road rules. We need to be focused on breaking some of the habits that they may have developed overseas. The very fact that we're driving on the left side of the road is a major challenge in this country.”



Migrants from countries with similar licensing systems to Australia can easily convert their driving permits. Those who hold overseas licenses from less regulated countries may need to undergo further examinations. Credit: Deepak Sethi/Getty Images While on your Ps, you still cannot drink alcohol before driving, and you must keep to specific speed restrictions.





Before you can advance to the full license, you may also need to pass a hazards perceptions test, to prove you recognise potential dangers.





Although some restrictions ease once you’re a fully licensed driver, you still must follow all road rules.





Infringements may lead to big fines, license suspension or cancellation.





“We are a very heavily regulated country. There are heavy penalties for speeding, for driving under the influence,” Mr Tumino warns.



Police in Australia conduct frequent roadside breath tests to ensure drivers are not intoxicated. Heavy fines apply for those who flaunt road rules. Credit: wikimedia commons

Specialised driving programs for refugees and migrants

Several community and settlement services organisations across Australia offer free or low-cost driving programs especially designed for refugees and migrants.





The Great Lakes Agency for Peace and Development (GLAPD) is one of the many grassroots organisations that runs a support program for learner drivers from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.





GLAPD Executive Manager Emmanuel Musoni says they started running the program, which helps learner drivers pass their practical tests, after they identified that many new and single migrant mothers became dependant on others for transportation. The organisation engaged a driving instructor from within the migrant community for best results.





“Some come completely non-knowledgeable of how even to hold a steering wheel. So, the driver starts with them to teach them driving from that point to the point of getting the license,” he says.



Being a fully licensed driver offers independence and opens up job prospects. Credit: Narong Jongsirikul / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm Micheline Nyantabara is one of the new mothers to have benefited from this program.





Ms Nyantabara had never driven in her home country of Congo and was very frightened to get behind the wheel. She decided to learn how to drive as using public transport for work and errands was time consuming. With a toddler in tow, she says getting prams on buses was cumbersome.





Although she had taken professional driving lessons and was coached by friends, she failed her practical driving tests twice – until she took driving lessons with GLAPD.





She credits her success to sharing the same cultural background with her instructor, who helped build her confidence.





“I was able to understand what he was saying more. And the second thing is … he’s got quite good experience.”





She says obtaining her license has changed her life and her son’s.



Now I can go wherever I have to go ... Before it was so hard, but now I have my own car. It’s very easy to get to work, it’s very easy to take my son out. It makes life easy, especially for a woman who has kids.

Ms Nyantabara encourages other women to overcome their fear of driving, as the reward is transformative.





“It’s going to be quite scary, but when you are successful, when you get your license, you don’t think about what happened before, because that changed your life.”

