From socks to orthopedic equipment. How Australian volunteers are helping the Ukrainian military

FB_IMG_1665218488268.jpg

One of the teams who helped sort and pack

Published 16 October 2022 at 6:11pm
By Mariana Watson
Source: SBS

Volunteers from all over Australia have joined together to help the Ukrainian military with medical supplies. The International Coordination of Medical Aid to Ukraine has been working hard from the very first days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Supported by Defence Australia, Rotary Australia, and many other medical and commercial institutions, the program has sent 250 pallets of medical and humanitarian aid worth about $15 million to Ukraine.

In this podcast one of the founders of the program, Teresa Lachowicz, talks about the achievements of the project so far, and how people can support its continued efforts to help the innocent people of Ukraine, who have had their lives upturned by war.
PXL_20221006_230524479.MP.jpg
Children decorate boxes with messages from Australia
PXL_20221006_233439668.jpg
35 pallets, 12 tonnes of medical and humanitarian aid, headed to Ukraine
***

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

Ukraine today – 16/10/2022

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

Україна сьогодні – 16/10/2022

SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian – 16/10/2022

SBS Ukrainian

SBS новини українською – 16/10/2022