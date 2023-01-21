International response to war in Ukraine at critical point

NATO nations are divided on how to support Ukraine's war efforts following a meeting between several allied nations in Germany with no firm decision on tanks that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has requested.

A special international summit at the Ramstein US air force base in Germany has left Ukrainian authorities frustrated and NATO members divided on how to best help Ukraine's war efforts against Russia.
Ukraine was hoping for Germany to approve the supply of Leopard 2 tanks but German authorities have refused to make a decision.
Until now, Ukraine has been forced to rely on antiquated Soviet-era T-72 tanks which have been decimated during the war.

 Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, pleaded with the Germans, emphasising the need for these armoured vehicles to resist heavy Russian armaments.


