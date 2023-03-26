Not All Dictators – a drama about the war in Ukraine premiered in Melbourne

Not all dictators

Сцена із вистави Not All Dictators Credit: Darren Gill

Ukrainian playwriter Natali Bloc talks about her recent play Not all dictators that she wrote in collaboration with Tiffany Barton (Australia) and Kate Smurthwaite (UK) premiered in La Mama in Melbourne.

Not All Dictators is a no-holds-barred drama about the impact of war and what happens when women fight back. Spurned and outcast by the patriarchy and appalled by the war in Ukraine, they draw on their collective rage and witchcraft with one aim in mind – the extermination of Putin. Shakespeare meets Gurlesque in this excoriating drama about men in power and women at war.

Natali Bloc supplied the war scenes, which are brutally written and extremely challenging material.

“My witches were the maiden, the mother, and the crone. I wanted them to shape shift into Ukrainian characters and tell the story of the maiden being raped during war, the mother losing a child and the crone being abandoned. The witches would then seek revenge against Putin for these war crimes”, - explains writer Tiffany Barton.

Natali Bloc
Natali Bloc Credit: Natali Bloc

