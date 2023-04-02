We discussed the emotional and physical toll that the conflict has had on the people and infrastructure of Kharkiv. The interview also explores the role of art and photography in documenting the impact of war and preserving memories of a city that has undergone significant change. Overall, this interview provides a unique perspective on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the importance of capturing the experiences of those affected by it.
Kharkiv's wounded face
A Conversation with a Ukrainian Photographer on the Impact of War in Kharkiv" is an interview that sheds light on the devastating effects of war on the people and places of Ukraine. The interview features a Ukrainian photographer who presents a photo exhibition showcasing the city of Kharkiv before and after the war.
Share