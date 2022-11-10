SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine Today - 10/11/2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the establishment of four military administrations in the Kherson region..jpg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the establishment of four military administrations in the Kherson region. Credit: Ukrinform

Published 10 November 2022 at 9:27am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Available in other languages

10/11/2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree on the establishment of four military administrations in the Kherson region. The decree to that effect, No. 760/2022, has been published on the website of the head of state. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday ordered Russian troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River in the face of Ukrainian attacks near the southern city of Kherson. The announcement marks one of Russia's most significant retreats and a potential turning point in the war, now nearing the end of its ninth month. But it has brought a sceptical response from Ukraine's government

Ukrainian authorities have been prudent in their reaction to the withdrawal, with Kyiv suspecting that it may be a trap set by Russian forces to lure the Ukrainians into dangerous street fighting. Ukraine says Russia may have planted commandos in civilian clothing inside Kherson to ambush the advancing Ukrainian troops.
A senior adviser to Ukraine’s president said on Wednesday that Kyiv saw "no sign" at this stage of Russian forces withdrawing from Kherson. "We see no sign that Russia is leaving Kherson without a fight. Some Russian (troops) are still in the southern Ukrainian city," said presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, blasting "staged TV statements" by Moscow. "Until the Ukrainian flag is flying over Kherson, it makes no sense to talk about a Russian withdrawal," he told Reuters previously.

Since Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones were first used in the war against Ukraine, Russia has launched more than 400 kamikaze drones on the country's infrastructure.
Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Command of the Ukrainian Air Force, said this on Ukraine's television, Ukrinform reports. According to him, most drones were shot down, but it is impossible to destroy all of them. "Both cruise missiles and Shahed-136s were designed to defeat air defense systems, so only few of them reach their targets," the spokesman said.
Since Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones were first used in the war against Ukraine, Russia has launched more than 400 kamikaze drones on the country's infrastructure..jpg
Since Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones were first used in the war against Ukraine, Russia has launched more than 400 kamikaze drones on the country's infrastructure. Credit: Ukrinform
