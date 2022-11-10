Ukraine Today - 10/11/2022

Ukrainian authorities have been prudent in their reaction to the withdrawal, with Kyiv suspecting that it may be a trap set by Russian forces to lure the Ukrainians into dangerous street fighting. Ukraine says Russia may have planted commandos in civilian clothing inside Kherson to ambush the advancing Ukrainian troops.



A senior adviser to Ukraine’s president said on Wednesday that Kyiv saw "no sign" at this stage of Russian forces withdrawing from Kherson. "We see no sign that Russia is leaving Kherson without a fight. Some Russian (troops) are still in the southern Ukrainian city," said presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, blasting "staged TV statements" by Moscow. "Until the Ukrainian flag is flying over Kherson, it makes no sense to talk about a Russian withdrawal," he told Reuters previously.





Since Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones were first used in the war against Ukraine, Russia has launched more than 400 kamikaze drones on the country's infrastructure.



Advertisement

Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Command of the Ukrainian Air Force, said this on Ukraine's television, Ukrinform reports. According to him, most drones were shot down, but it is impossible to destroy all of them. "Both cruise missiles and Shahed-136s were designed to defeat air defense systems, so only few of them reach their targets," the spokesman said.

