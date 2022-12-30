Massive missile attack across Ukraine

This image shows the devastation caused by a Russian missile attack on a residential area of the Darnytsky district of Kyiv on Thursday morning (29December2022). Three people were injured in the attack, including a 14-year-old girl. Commenting on the attack, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko said: “This is what Russia's New Year's terror looks like.” The missile was one of more than 120 fired by Russia at its neighbour on Thursday, according to Ukrainian officials. Where: Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine When: 29 Dec 2022 Credit: Kyrylo Tymoshenko/Office of the President of Ukraine/Cover Images **EDITORIAL USE ONLY. MATERIALS ONLY TO BE USED IN CONJUNCTION WITH EDITORIAL STORY. THE USE OF THESE MATERIALS FOR ADVERTISING, MARKETING OR ANY OTHER COMMERCIAL PURPOSE IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED. MATERIAL COPYRIGHT REMAINS WITH STATED SUPPLIER.** Credit: Kyrylo Tymoshenko/Office of the/Cover Images
Published 31 December 2022 at 10:44am
By Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Published 31 December 2022 at 10:44am
By Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Russia has fired a barrage of missiles across Ukraine's major cities, sending people rushing to shelters and knocking out power.
Ukraine's defence ministry say it's "one of the most massive missile attacks since the beginning of the invasion", while the Ukrainian army command said it shot down 54 of a total of 69 missiles launched by Russia.
The attacks targeted from Lviv in the west to Kharkiv in the east, as the capital Kyiv also came under fire.
Russia attacked the country from "various directions with air and sea-based cruise missiles", according to the Ukrainian air force.
Share