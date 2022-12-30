Massive missile attack across Ukraine

Russia has fired a barrage of missiles across Ukraine's major cities, sending people rushing to shelters and knocking out power.



Ukraine's defence ministry say it's "one of the most massive missile attacks since the beginning of the invasion", while the Ukrainian army command said it shot down 54 of a total of 69 missiles launched by Russia.



The attacks targeted from Lviv in the west to Kharkiv in the east, as the capital Kyiv also came under fire.

