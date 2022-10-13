Ukraine Today - 13/10/2022

The United Nations General Assembly has called on Russia to revoke its annexation of four Ukrainian territories, condemning the move as illegal and a breach of international law.
Russia has rejected the resolution, which comes as dozens of western nations also pledge increased arms support for Ukraine.
The UN General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution entitled "Territorial integrity of Ukraine: defending the principles of the Charter of the United Nations," which condemns Russian pseudo-referendums held in occupied Ukrainian territories. As many as 143 countries voted in favor of the resolution, five countries voted against it, and 35 abstained, according to Ukrinform's correspondent in New York. Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua and Syria voted against the document. Co-sponsors of the resolution were about 70 countries, including Ukraine, all EU countries, Australia, Georgia, the Republic of Korea, Moldova, Montenegro, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Myanmar, a number of countries in Latin America and the Pacific region.