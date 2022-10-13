SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine Today - 13/10/2022

The United States considers Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear saber rattling to be reckless and irresponsible and is watching the situation closely. Credit: Chad J. McNeeley/Chad J. McNeeley

Published 13 October 2022 at 6:25pm
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
13/10/2022. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. The war - Ukraine under attack. Ukraine’s air defense systems shot down at least four missiles and several drones in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolayiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa regions. Our cooperation brings the victory of Ukraine closer - speech by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Second Ministerial Roundtable Discussion for Support to Ukraine under the leadership of the Ukrainian Government, the World Bank Group and the IMF.

The United Nations General Assembly has called on Russia to revoke its annexation of four Ukrainian territories, condemning the move as illegal and a breach of international law.

Russia has rejected the resolution, which comes as dozens of western nations also pledge increased arms support for Ukraine.

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution entitled "Territorial integrity of Ukraine: defending the principles of the Charter of the United Nations," which condemns Russian pseudo-referendums held in occupied Ukrainian territories. As many as 143 countries voted in favor of the resolution, five countries voted against it, and 35 abstained, according to Ukrinform's correspondent in New York. Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua and Syria voted against the document. Co-sponsors of the resolution were about 70 countries, including Ukraine, all EU countries, Australia, Georgia, the Republic of Korea, Moldova, Montenegro, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Myanmar, a number of countries in Latin America and the Pacific region.
