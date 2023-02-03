Ukraine Today - 3-02-2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine deserves to start EU membership negotiations in 2023 - President Zelenskyy's video address:



I believe that Ukraine deserves to reach the beginning of negotiations on EU membership this year already. And I would like to thank Mrs President of the European Commission, her colleagues and our friends in the EU for their tangible support on the path of integration and in protecting our country and people.

Meeting of the President of Ukraine with the President of the European Commission in Kyiv. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine. The Council of the European Union formally adopted a decision to allocate a seventh package worth EUR 500 million under the European Peace Facility (EPF) that provide further military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as EUR 45 million to ensure the training of the Ukrainian military. This is said in a statement published on the European Council’s website , Ukrinform reports. “Ahead of the summit between the European Union and Ukraine, the Council today adopted assistance measures under the European Peace Facility (EPF) that provide further military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These consist of a seventh package worth €500 million, and a new €45 million assistance measure supporting the training efforts of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine),” the statement says.





In Kramatorsk, after an apartment block was destroyed by a Russian missile attack, three people were killed, 10 more were injured, two of whom are in serious condition. Another 13 people received minor injuries and sought medical help. A woman is still being searched for under the rubble. Credit: Ukrinform. Borys Kremenetskyi, defence attaché of the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States, has stated that the Ukrainian servicemen training to use the Patriot air defence system are ahead of schedule and could complete the training in a matter of weeks, - European Pravda , citing a comment given by Kremenetskyi to the Ukrainian service of Voice of America.





The heads of Poland and Lithuania’s delegations in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe are calling on the Austrian authorities and the head of the OSCE PA not to allow the Russian delegation to attend the upcoming Winter Meeting of the Assembly in Vienna.





