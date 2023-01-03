SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine Today - 3-01-2023

SBS Ukrainian

Mr Zelensky on possible new Russian attacks - Now everyone involved in protection of sky should be especially attentive. Credit Ukrinform.jpeg

In the first two days of the new year, the Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made drones, with more than 80 of them destroyed by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Russia is planning a new long-term attack with Shaheds, so now everyone involved in the protection of the sky should be especially attentive. According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a nightly video address. Credit Ukrinform.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 January 2023 at 10:28am, updated 2 hours ago at 10:43am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

3-01-2023. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. Ukraine under attack. "Only two days have passed since the beginning of the year, and the number of Iranian drones shot down over Ukraine is already more than eighty. This number may increase in the near future. Because these weeks the nights can be quite restless. We have information that Russia is planning a prolonged attack with Shaheds. Its bet may be on exhaustion. On exhaustion of our people, our air defense, our energy sector. But we must ensure - and we will do everything for this - that this goal of terrorists fails like all the others," President V. Zelenskyy said. MOre News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

Published 3 January 2023 at 10:28am, updated 2 hours ago at 10:43am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen discussed the first tranche of macro-financial assistance, power generators, modular houses and coordinated steps on the Ukraine-EU summit.

About 600 ships have already left Ukrainian ports and 16 million tonnes of agricultural products have been exported within the framework of grain initiative.

Ukraine must increase the price of new mobilization and war in general for the terrorist state as much as possible, so the Ukrainian Defense Forces are providing this near Bakhmut, as well as in Soledar and other areas. According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a new
video address
.
"We must increase the price of new mobilization and war in general for the terrorist state as much as possible. I am grateful to every warrior of ours who ensures this! I am grateful to everyone who stands near Bakhmut! I am grateful to everyone who despite everything holds positions in Soledar and other areas! Thank you for the Luhansk region, for the south! No matter how difficult it is now, we must endure it. For it to be easier at the end of this winter," he said.

More News / Про це і більше:
SBS Ukrainian - sbs.com.au.language/ukrainian


Спортивні висоти славного тренера Віктора Коваленка | SBS Ukrainian

Viktor Kovalenko
Credit: Courtesy of Viktor Kovalenko

2022: плани й надії опісля ковідної пандемії змінила й обірвала війна... | SBS Ukrainian

Stefan Romaniw, OAM, Chairman, Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations.
Stefan Romaniw, OAM, Chairman, Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations. Source: SBS / AFUO - SBS

Австралія і австралійці - надійнi приятелі та партнери України. І не тільки про це... | SBS Ukrainian

Тимчасово Повірений у справах України в Австралії Володимир Шальківський у часі виступу на українській імпрезі в Австралії.jpg
Тимчасово Повірений у справах України в Австралії Володимир Шальківський у часі виступу на українській імпрезі в Австралії.

Сергій Жадан про творчість і війну, громадянський обов'язок і доброчинність. I австралійську подорож, яка... | SBS Ukrainian

Serhiy Zhadan is a Ukrainian poet, writer, essayist, rock star, .jpg
Serhiy Zhadan is often described as one of the most important voices in contemporary Ukrainian literature. By documenting the struggles of his compatriots caught up in a brutal war. As a symbol of resistance against the Russian invaders, the Ukrainian writer, poet, translator, rock star and volunteer Serhiy Zhadan is awarded the 2022 Peace Prize of the German Book and he is the award winner of the Polish Prize of Sérgio Vieira de Mello, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. His band, Zhadan i Sobaky (Zhadan and the Dogs), offering a mix of rock, ska and punk, played for people sheltering from the Russian attacks in subway stations.
.................................
Цей та інші матеріали
SBS Ukrainian
можна слухати на будь-якому додатку для подкастів -
sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian


Підписуйтеся на наш подкаст за посиланням 
SBS Ukrainian

 та слухайте найсвіжіші репортажі, інтерв’ю, новини України, Австралії та Світу

Долучайтеся до нашої спільноти у 
Facebook

Share

Latest podcast episodes

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the BBC that military support would ensure the survival of Ukraine as a sovereign country and force Russia to sit down and negotiate an end to the war..jpg

Ukraine Today - 02-01-2023

Performance Winter Miracle..jpg

Art is a special soft tool and careful doctor that helps completely different people

Firefighters work on a fire on a building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv.

Ukraine today - 31/12/2022

Teenager Injured In Russian Missile Attack On Kyiv Residential District

Massive missile attack across Ukraine