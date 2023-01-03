Ukraine Today - 3-01-2023

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen discussed the first tranche of macro-financial assistance, power generators, modular houses and coordinated steps on the Ukraine-EU summit.





About 600 ships have already left Ukrainian ports and 16 million tonnes of agricultural products have been exported within the framework of grain initiative.





Ukraine must increase the price of new mobilization and war in general for the terrorist state as much as possible, so the Ukrainian Defense Forces are providing this near Bakhmut, as well as in Soledar and other areas. According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a new video address .



"We must increase the price of new mobilization and war in general for the terrorist state as much as possible. I am grateful to every warrior of ours who ensures this! I am grateful to everyone who stands near Bakhmut! I am grateful to everyone who despite everything holds positions in Soledar and other areas! Thank you for the Luhansk region, for the south! No matter how difficult it is now, we must endure it. For it to be easier at the end of this winter," he said.





Serhiy Zhadan is often described as one of the most important voices in contemporary Ukrainian literature. By documenting the struggles of his compatriots caught up in a brutal war. As a symbol of resistance against the Russian invaders, the Ukrainian writer, poet, translator, rock star and volunteer Serhiy Zhadan is awarded the 2022 Peace Prize of the German Book and he is the award winner of the Polish Prize of Sérgio Vieira de Mello, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. His band, Zhadan i Sobaky (Zhadan and the Dogs), offering a mix of rock, ska and punk, played for people sheltering from the Russian attacks in subway stations. .................................



