Ukraine Today - 23-12-2022

As part of his visit to the USA, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.

During 300 days of this war, we have really begun a new stage in our relations - Ukraine and the USA - we have reached the level of real alliance, which is 100% filled with real content. I felt it today in all my meetings, in all our negotiations. I want to thank Mr. President Biden once again for his sincere support and, most importantly, his understanding of Ukraine. And also for building and maintaining an international coalition to strengthen the international legal order," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

He also thanked the American leader for personal efforts and wise steps that unite the world community around the protection of international law, peaceful cooperation and mutual understanding, which is useful not only for Ukraine and the USA, but also for all countries of the world.

