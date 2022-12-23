Ukraine Today - 23-12-2022

As part of his visit to the USA, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.
During 300 days of this war, we have really begun a new stage in our relations - Ukraine and the USA - we have reached the level of real alliance, which is 100% filled with real content. I felt it today in all my meetings, in all our negotiations. I want to thank Mr. President Biden once again for his sincere support and, most importantly, his understanding of Ukraine. And also for building and maintaining an international coalition to strengthen the international legal order," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
He also thanked the American leader for personal efforts and wise steps that unite the world community around the protection of international law, peaceful cooperation and mutual understanding, which is useful not only for Ukraine and the USA, but also for all countries of the world.
The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries, chaired by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, on December 22 held a virtual exchange of views, primarily on the situation in Ukraine and further assistance to it. The diplomat told this to journalists in Berlin on Thursday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent. "We as the G7 have made it absolutely clear once again today that we will not stop supporting Ukraine neither during the holidays nor in the new year as long as Russia is waging this illegal, brutal war of aggression," Ms Baerbock said.
In the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, one of the enemy rockets hit the building of a boarding school, while the other struck the premises of a local enterprise. That’s according to Deputy Head of the President’s Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Ukrinform reports. "Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. A Russian rocket hit the boarding school building, the other hit the industrial zone of one of the city's enterprises," he said. Credit: Ukrinform