Ukraine Today - 28/11/2022

NATO should step up its support for Ukraine so as not to give Putin any chance to bring it to its knees over the winter. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told this to the German media outlet Welt ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers. On November 29-30, in Bucharest, the foreign ministers aim to make a decision on even greater support for Ukraine as part of a comprehensive aid package. Currently, Mr Stoltenberg said, Putin reacts to defeats with "more brutality." With the onset of winter, Moscow began bombing Ukraine's energy system in order to bring the country to its knees. He noted that the more military successes Ukraine has, the stronger its position will be in future negotiations.