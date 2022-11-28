Ukraine Today - 28/11/2022

American astronaut and United24 ambassador Scott Kelly has visited the war-torn town of Irpin, Kyiv region. Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn said this in a statement on Telegram, Ukrinform reports. "Today we hosted American astronaut Scott Kelly. Mr. Kelly is an ambassador of the United24 fundraising platform and he himself was the first to contribute $65,000 for the purchase of ambulances for the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Markushyn said. He also noted that during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Kelly raised $500,000 to support the Ukrainians. Markushyn said that Kelly had spent a record-setting 340 consecutive days in space. The astronaut decided to commemorate this record and launched his first-ever NFT, an art project called "Dreams Out of This World." Credit: Ukrinform.
Published 28 November 2022 at 10:30am
By Liudmula Pavlenko
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
“Providing Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine does not require NATO approval,” NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg. It is known that Germany previously noted the need to coordinate air defense supplies to Ukraine with NATO. However, according to Stoltenberg, the corresponding decision should be made by individual countries: “Concrete decisions on specific systems are national decisions. Sometimes there are end-user agreements and other things that they need to consult with other allies. But, in the end, this decision must be made by national governments,” said the NATO Secretary General.
Ukraine on joining NATO with several states of the Alliance by the end of the year. Belgium became the second country to sign a joint declaration with Ukraine. Belgium declared its readiness to provide practical support for Ukraine to achieve progress in the introduction of EU and NATO standards. The first country was the Czech Republic.
NATO should step up its support for Ukraine so as not to give Putin any chance to bring it to its knees over the winter. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told this to the German media outlet Welt ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers. On November 29-30, in Bucharest, the foreign ministers aim to make a decision on even greater support for Ukraine as part of a comprehensive aid package. Currently, Mr Stoltenberg said, Putin reacts to defeats with "more brutality." With the onset of winter, Moscow began bombing Ukraine's energy system in order to bring the country to its knees. He noted that the more military successes Ukraine has, the stronger its position will be in future negotiations. Credit: Ukrinform. Credit: work
