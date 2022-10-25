SBS Ukrainian

Plast in the city of Sydney celebrated the feast of the Intercession of the Holy Mother of God

Published 25 October 2022 at 12:26pm
By Tetiana Koldunenko.
Presented by Tetiana Koldunenko
On Sunday, October 16, a Parish celebration was held in Sydney's Autocephalous Orthodox Church of the Holy Intercession in Strathfield West.

Father Mykhailo Smolinets addressed the people with words of hope: After passion comes resurrection, the darkest night is before the dawn. The joint celebration took place in Plastova Domivka. The head of the Plast Regional Administration, Khrestina Kmet, talks about Plast and invites everyone who recently came to Australia to join Ukrainian organizations.
