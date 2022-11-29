Protest in front of NATO HQ in support of Ukraine

Jana Brovdiy, a protester and member of the Promote Ukraine Association, wanted to first thank NATO members for the assistance already given to Ukraine:



Ukrainians have shown that they are able to destroy a lot of these missiles, but we still don't have enough this air defence systems. And as a result, the energy infrastructure, people, civilians are without electricity, without light, without energy, without heating. So we really need more air defence systems, to protect our civilians and to survive the winter. So thank you for all the help. But we need more air defence systems.

Ukraine in recent days has faced an onslaught of Russian artillery fire and drone attacks, with the shelling especially intense in Kherson. There, civilians are streaming out of the city whose recapture Ukrainians celebrated just weeks earlier. A line of trucks, vans and cars, some towing trailers or ferrying out pets and other belongings, stretched a kilometre or more on the outskirts of the city. Sergey Semeyko is among those leaving Kherson:



They shell us. There is no other way than to leave, I don't see another way. After three to four days after they left Kherson, strong shelling started. A lot of people were killed, injured. The Russians are shooting at the city centre, houses, everything.



