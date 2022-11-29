SBS Ukrainian

Protest in front of NATO HQ in support of Ukraine

Protestors wave Ukrainian flag

Protestors wave Ukrainian flag

Published 29 November 2022
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Maria Halashchuk
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A pro-Ukrainian human chain protest has taken place outside NATO headquarters in Brussels as it reconvenes for a Tuesday meeting at the Palace of Parliament in the Romanian capital of Bucharest. NATO is the The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, also known as the North Atlantic Alliance - an intergovernmental military alliance between 30 member states.

Jana Brovdiy, a protester and member of the Promote Ukraine Association, wanted to first thank NATO members for the assistance already given to Ukraine:
Ukrainians have shown that they are able to destroy a lot of these missiles, but we still don't have enough this air defence systems. And as a result, the energy infrastructure, people, civilians are without electricity, without light, without energy, without heating. So we really need more air defence systems, to protect our civilians and to survive the winter. So thank you for all the help. But we need more air defence systems.
Ukraine in recent days has faced an onslaught of Russian artillery fire and drone attacks, with the shelling especially intense in Kherson. There, civilians are streaming out of the city whose recapture Ukrainians celebrated just weeks earlier. A line of trucks, vans and cars, some towing trailers or ferrying out pets and other belongings, stretched a kilometre or more on the outskirts of the city. Sergey Semeyko is among those leaving Kherson:
They shell us. There is no other way than to leave, I don't see another way. After three to four days after they left Kherson, strong shelling started. A lot of people were killed, injured. The Russians are shooting at the city centre, houses, everything.

