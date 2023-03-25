Public meeting with Ukrainian MP delegation in Melbourne

From left to right: Mr. Iaroslav Zhelezniak, Ms. Galyna Mykhailiuk, Mr Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ms. Olga Koval, Mr. Oleh Seminskyi.

A delegation of Ukrainian MPs is in Australia meeting with MPs, Government and business leaders to advocate for an increase in military, energy and humanitarian assistance for the war-torn country and to call for Australia's participation in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

The delegation are members of the Ukraine-Australia Parliamentary Friendship Group, the sister group to its Australian equivalent launched a few weeks ago at Parliament House by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Penny Wong and chaired by Senators Catryna Bilyk and David Van.
In Canberra, the delegation has met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence the Hon Richard Marles, President of the Senate, the Hon Sue Lines, Speaker of the House of Representatives the Hon Milton Dick, the Minister of Trade Senator, The Hon Don Farrell, the Minister of Climate Change and Energy, The Hon Chris Bowen, the Assistant Treasurer, The Hon Stephen Jones, Shadow Foreign Minister Senator Simon Birmingham, Shadow Defence Minister Andrew Hastie, had lunch with members of the Australia Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Group, and will speak to the Joint Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade.



