Reconstruction of Ukraine is everyone's business

Slava Balbek is a Ukrainian architect, founder and CEO of a Kyiv-based architecture and interior design studio balbek bureau .



Multimedia exhibition. balbek bureau, led by Slava, has won multiple international accolades such as Architecture MasterPrize and Hospitality Design Awards. Since the start of Russia's full-scale war on Ukraine, Slava's team has been crafting social projects in response to war-inflicted challenges. The initiatives, including a dignified temporary housing solution for internally displaced persons and a monument protection system, have been united under the RE:Ukraine System title.

