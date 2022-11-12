SBS Ukrainian

Reconstruction of Ukraine is everyone's business

Kamikaze Drones Strike Dnipro

These images show the aftermath of Russian kamikaze drone strikes in the Dnipropetrovsk region Credit: Valentyn Reznichenko/Dnipropetro/Cover Images/AAP Image

Published 12 November 2022 at 1:43pm
By Oksana Mazur
Available in other languages

Building the future while the war still lasts requires unprecedented courage – and meticulous planning. Slava Balbek will share his vision of how Ukrainian architects balance between emergency, temporary, and long-term solutions to help their country deal with the devastating effects of the Russian aggression.

Slava Balbek is a Ukrainian architect, founder and CEO of a Kyiv-based architecture and interior design studio
balbek bureau
.
Multimedia exhibition. balbek bureau, led by Slava, has won multiple international accolades such as Architecture MasterPrize and Hospitality Design Awards. Since the start of Russia's full-scale war on Ukraine, Slava's team has been crafting social projects in response to war-inflicted challenges. The initiatives, including a dignified temporary housing solution for internally displaced persons and a monument protection system, have been united under the RE:Ukraine System title.
