Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine after international weapons pledge

Russia Ukraine War

Halina Panasian, 69, reacts inside her destroyed house after a Russian rocket attack in Hlevakha, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna) Source: AP / Roman Hrytsyna/AP

Russia has launched several strikes against Ukraine, a day after the United States and Germany announced they would be sending dozens of tanks to the war-torn country. The Ukrainian president is asking for more weapons, but Hungary's foreign minister says this is not the solution.

Ukrainian civilians raced for cover on Thursday as Russia fired a barrage of missiles and drones across the country, killing at least 11 people.

The fresh assault comes a day after Kyiv won Western pledges of battlefield tanks to combat Moscow's invasion.

The German and American announcements they would send dozens of tanks has infuriated Russia, which in the past has responded to apparent Ukrainian successes with massed air strikes that left millions without light, heat or water.

But one of Ukraine's immediate neighbours is taking a different approach, saying more weapons is not the answer, and risks further escalating the conflict.



