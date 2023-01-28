Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine after international weapons pledge

Ukrainian civilians raced for cover on Thursday as Russia fired a barrage of missiles and drones across the country, killing at least 11 people.





The fresh assault comes a day after Kyiv won Western pledges of battlefield tanks to combat Moscow's invasion.





The German and American announcements they would send dozens of tanks has infuriated Russia, which in the past has responded to apparent Ukrainian successes with massed air strikes that left millions without light, heat or water.



