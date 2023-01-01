SBS News in Ukrainian – 01/01/2023

In this bulletin:
- Australia's New Year's Eve celebrations draw large crowds in the first year free of COVID restrictions
- Former Pope Benedict dies at the age of 95
- Russia have fired more than 20 cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine
- As 2022 ticks over into 2023, a raft of new changes and laws are set to come into effect
- Rafael Nadal shrugs off retirement concerns, following a shock loss at the United Cup
***
