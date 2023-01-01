SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

SBS News in Ukrainian – 01/01/2023

Published 1 January 2023 at 12:35pm
By Mariana Watson, Hannah Kwon
Latest news from Australia and the world.

In this bulletin:
  • Australia's New Year's Eve celebrations draw large crowds in the first year free of COVID restrictions
  • Former Pope Benedict dies at the age of 95
  • Russia have fired more than 20 cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine
  • As 2022 ticks over into 2023, a raft of new changes and laws are set to come into effect
  • Rafael Nadal shrugs off retirement concerns, following a shock loss at the United Cup
New Year greetings of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

From philosophy to cooking books. How Sydney's publisher promotes Ukrainian culture

NATO seeks to shore up countries affected by Russia's war with Ukraine

