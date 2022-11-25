Ukraine Today - 25/11/2022

The Home Affairs Minister has met with three western Sydney mayors who've voiced concerns about the repatriation of Australians from Syria who have links to Islamic State fighters. The women and children arrived in Sydney last month [[Oct]] following a secret operation approved by the federal government. The mayors of Liverpool, Campbelltown and Fairfield have expressed concern about the families' resettlement in western Sydney.





More than 15,000 people have gone missing during the war in Ukraine according to the International Commission on Missing Persons. The organisation opened an office in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in July to help Ukraine document and track down missing people. It says it's unclear how many people had been forcibly transferred; are being held in detention in Russia; are alive and separated from their family members; or have died and been buried in makeshift graves. The organisation says the process of investigating the missing will last years even after fighting stops.





New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet is visiting flood affected areas in the state's central west, where's he's committed further funding for mental health services. Speaking from the town of Condobolin, Mr Perrottet promised six new counsellors from Lifeline would be brought in support impacted residents. He also pledged additional funds for infrastructure repairs, including money to rebuild roads in a more climate resilient way.





The results of Victoria's state election could be delayed, with the Victorian Electoral Commission bracing for a slower than usual vote count. Four-million Victorians are enrolled to vote and about half are expected to cast their ballots early, which the commission says could slow the pace of the count. It's aiming to count 75 per cent of votes over the weekend. Absentee votes* will be transferred to their correct districts and counted next week. About 600,000 postal votes have been sent out, however only 270,000 have been returned. Postal votes must be mailed in before 6pm on Saturday night to be eligible.





