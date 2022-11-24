Бюлетень SBS новин - 24/11/2022

Six Sydney men have been charged and millions of dollars in cash and drugs seized after a multi-agency police investigation into an international drug ring. New South Wales Police say investigators identified several transnational organised criminal networks (OCNs) working collaboratively to import illicit drugs from several countries into New South Wales.





Fashion mega-brands, Zara and Jeans West, have been called out for failing to provide living wages for those in the garment-manufacturing industry, in Oxfam's latest report.





Multi-employer bargaining would narrow the gender pay gap for working women, according to an ACTU report. ACTU President Michele O'Neil says women on collective agreements earn $102.60 more per week on average than women not covered by collective agreements.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the United Nations Security Council to act against the Kremlin over air strikes on civilian infrastructure that have again plunged Ukrainian cities into darkness and cold as winter sets in. Russian forces unleashed a missile barrage across Ukraine on Wednesday, killing 10 people, forcing shutdowns of nuclear power plants and cutting water and electricity supply in many places. Via video link to the council chamber Mr Zelenskyy says this is just another day in the life of Ukraine under attack from Russia:



Today is just one day but we have received seven missiles. That's the Russian formula of terror. This is all against our energy infrastructure also hospitals schools transport, residential districts all suffered.





At least 13,000 people have been forced out of their homes and into evacuation camps in West Java in Indonesia, after a 5.6-magnitude quake hit the province on Monday. So far 268 people have been confirmed killed while more than 150 are still missing but a five-year-old boy has been pulled from the rubble alive in the last few hours.



