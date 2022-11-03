SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

Sculpture by the Sea to showcase Ukrainian artists and raise funds for Ukraine

NikitaZigura_GlobalWarming_SxSBondi2022_gcarr_2 (1).jpg

Mykyta Zigura "Global Warming" Credit: Gareth Carr

Published 3 November 2022 at 4:16pm
By Mariana Watson
Source: SBS
Ukrainian artists Egor Zigura, Mykyta Zigura and Oleksii Zolotariov talk about the exibition, their artworks and cultural diplomacy in time of war.

The world famous 
Sculpture by the Sea
, an outdoor public sculpture exhibition set along the iconic cliff tops of Bondi, Sydney, Australia, will this year showcase artworks by Ukrainian  sculptors as a highlight of this year’s exhibition, with funds raised to be donated to the Australian-Ukrainian community charity, the 
Ukraine Crisis Appeal.


The Ukraine Showcase will feature four sculptures by Dmitriy Grek (‘Contemplation’), Egor Zigura (‘Colossus Holds Up the World’), Nikita Zigura (‘Global Warming’) and Oleksii Zolotariov (‘Wind Rose’)

***
Tune in for 
SBS Ukrainian program on 
Thursdays at 3 pm 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to 
SBS Ukrainian podcasts here.


