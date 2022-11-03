Sculpture by the Sea to showcase Ukrainian artists and raise funds for Ukraine

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

The world famous Sculpture by the Sea , an outdoor public sculpture exhibition set along the iconic cliff tops of Bondi, Sydney, Australia, will this year showcase artworks by Ukrainian sculptors as a highlight of this year’s exhibition, with funds raised to be donated to the Australian-Ukrainian community charity, the Ukraine Crisis Appeal.





The Ukraine Showcase will feature four sculptures by Dmitriy Grek (‘Contemplation’), Egor Zigura (‘Colossus Holds Up the World’), Nikita Zigura (‘Global Warming’) and Oleksii Zolotariov (‘Wind Rose’)





Advertisement

***



Tune in for SBS Ukrainian program on Thursdays at 3 pm 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.



