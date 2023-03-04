St Michael's Uniting Church and Rada Tochalna would like to invite you to the Ukraine Relief Charity Concert.

The concert features stunning vocal performances, as well as piano and organ solos.





In addition to the traditional Western classical repertoire, the concert will also showcase the rich cultural heritage of Ukraine, with Ukrainian choirs performing folk tunes and highlights of Ukrainian musical repertoire, providing a powerful insight into the country's unique cultural identity, and its rich history.



From soaring arias to intricate instrumental solos, there's something for everyone to enjoy, and you may even discover a new favorite artist or musical genre along the way.



Enjoy a performance of some of Australia's best musicians and opera singers in the beautiful settings of St Michael's Uniting Church in the heart of iconic Melbourne city.





Performers:





Volya Ukrainian Choir





Rada Tochalna |Soprano





Sally-Anne Russell |Mezzo-Soprano





Angelique Tot |Mezzo-Soprano





Asher Reichman |Tenor





Michael Lampard |Baritone





Tamara Vasilevitsky |Piano





Elizabeth Ambrose |Violin





Rhys Boak |Piano/Organ





MC Ben Sorensen





The performers generously offered their in-kind support to the fundraiser, providing their services free of charge to help raise money for the cause.





St Michael`s Uniting Church invites you to the Ukraine Relief Charity Concert on Saturday 25th March 7:30pm-8:30pm.

