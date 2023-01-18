Tennis, visas for displaced persons, Australia - Ukraine relations, help Ukraine - fund of the AFUO

Stefan Romaniw, OAM, Co-Chair of the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations and First Vice President of the Ukrainian World Congress.

Bogdan Rudnytski interviewed Stefan Romaniw, OAM, Co-Chair of the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations. The Department of Home Affairs has advised the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations (AFUO) that current or former Ukrainian holders of a subclass 449 or subclass 786 visa can consider applying for another visa to stay in the country. The prominent display of a Russian flag amongst the spectators of a tennis match at the Australian Open. Dozens of Australian defence force personnel are to fly from Darwin to the UK this week to begin training Ukrainian troops. More: SBS Ukrainian 24/7 - sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

The Australian government has committed to sending up to 70 ADF members to join a UK-led training operation. A handful have already left Australia to prepare but the majority are departing this week.
The Albanese government will on Wednesday spell out more details of the mission. It said most of the troops joining the training mission will be from the Australian army’s 5 RAR first brigade.



Дещо більше про візи

