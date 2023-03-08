Ukraine Today - 8-03-2023

"Today, Dmytro Kotsiubaylo, "Da Vinci", Hero of Ukraine, volunteer, man-symbol, man of courage, was killed in action. A fighter of the 67th separate mechanized brigade, a commander of a battalion. He was killed in the battle near Bakhmut, in the battle for Ukraine.



Since 2014, he has been defending our independence and the dignity of our people. One of the youngest heroes of Ukraine. One of those whose personal history, character, and courage have forever become the history, character, and courage of Ukraine.



For more than nine years, Ukrainian heroes have been fighting for Ukraine's future in fierce battles for the country. Peace and relative safety in the rear cities is their feat. Our confidence in Ukraine's victory is their resilience and strength.



Ukraine will always remember its heroes. Our memory of them will endure, and the enemy that came to Ukraine will perish.



The 67th brigade, warriors, glory to your bravery! All Ukrainians who are fighting for Bakhmut, glory to your heroism!" - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.





Another prisoner swap has been carried out between Ukraine and Russia, and 130 Ukrainian defenders are returning home. The relevant statement was made by Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.





NATO member countries will continue providing Ukraine with what they need to prevail. The relevant statement was made by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a joint press conference with President of Albania Bajram Begaj in Brussels, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. "We just discussed Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine. President Putin is launching new offensives and waves of deadly missile attacks. Our response must be to continue providing Ukraine with what they need to prevail," Mr Stoltenberg noted, adding that the Allies are stepping up with unprecedented support.

As of March 7, there were less than 4,000 civilians, including at least 38 children, in Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Credit: Ukrinform.







As of March 7, there were less than 4,000 civilians, including at least 38 children, in Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Credit: Ukrinform. First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska is on a visit to the United Arab Emirates. She arrived in the UAE at the invitation of the Forbes 30/50 Forum, which will be held in Abu Dhabi on March 7-10 on the occasion of International Women's Day.





On the first day of her visit, Olena Zelenska met with the President of the UAE, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.





