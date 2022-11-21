SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine Today - 21/11/2022

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on the EU and other countries around the world to ban the broadcasting of Russia's state television channels that continue to call for missile strikes on Ukraine's critical civilian infrastructure and the genocide of Ukrainians. Mr Kuleba said this on his Twitter account and released a fragment of the talk show "Svoya Pravda" with Roman Babayan on the NTV channe. Credit: Ukrinform.

Published 21 November 2022
By Viktoriia Berezka
Source: SBS
21/11/2022. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. The war - Ukraine under attack. Fierce fighting in Donbas. The Ukrainian flag raised above 12 settlements in the Luhansk Oblast. Ukraine and its allies work to develop a Joint Declaration on Air Shield. This year, many people in the world saw how important the contribution of Ukrainians to global food security is, as the lives of millions of people in different countries directly depend on Ukrainian agricultural sector. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskye said this in his address to the nation.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on the EU and other countries around the world to ban the broadcasting of Russia's state television channels that continue to call for missile strikes on Ukraine's critical civilian infrastructure and the genocide of Ukrainians. Kuleba said this on his
Twitter
account and released a fragment of the talk show "Svoya Pravda" with Roman Babayan on the NTV.

The United Nations nuclear agency has condemned a series of shelling at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Ukraine's nuclear state operator has claimed that Russian forces fired at the power plant a dozen times. Russia has denied the shelling, claiming that Ukraine was to blame for the blasts at the Russian-occupied facility. The International Atomic Energy Agency's Director General, Rafael Grossi has accused the attackers of "playing with fire", calling for urgent measures to prevent a nuclear accident.


Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has called on the international community to respond to another shelling by Russian troops of the Zaporizhzhia NPP site. In a post on Telegram, he wrote: “Today, more than ten attacks on the ZNPP site were recorded. Russia continues to demonstrate its ‘status’ as a terrorist country. The shelling resulted in damage to the station's infrastructure.” According to Lubinets, that refers to the infrastructure that would allow the fifth and sixth power units to be launched to restore electricity production at the Zaporizhzhia NPP for Ukraine's needs. Credit: Ukrinform
Ukraine wants peace but needs support to restore it. The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his video address to the members of the International Organisation of La Francophonie, referring to the
Office of the President of Ukraine.





