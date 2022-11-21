Ukraine Today - 21/11/2022

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on the EU and other countries around the world to ban the broadcasting of Russia's state television channels that continue to call for missile strikes on Ukraine's critical civilian infrastructure and the genocide of Ukrainians. Kuleba said this on his Twitter account and released a fragment of the talk show "Svoya Pravda" with Roman Babayan on the NTV.





The United Nations nuclear agency has condemned a series of shelling at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Ukraine's nuclear state operator has claimed that Russian forces fired at the power plant a dozen times. Russia has denied the shelling, claiming that Ukraine was to blame for the blasts at the Russian-occupied facility. The International Atomic Energy Agency's Director General, Rafael Grossi has accused the attackers of "playing with fire", calling for urgent measures to prevent a nuclear accident.







Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has called on the international community to respond to another shelling by Russian troops of the Zaporizhzhia NPP site. In a post on Telegram, he wrote: “Today, more than ten attacks on the ZNPP site were recorded. Russia continues to demonstrate its ‘status’ as a terrorist country. The shelling resulted in damage to the station's infrastructure.” According to Lubinets, that refers to the infrastructure that would allow the fifth and sixth power units to be launched to restore electricity production at the Zaporizhzhia NPP for Ukraine's needs. Credit: Ukrinform Ukraine wants peace but needs support to restore it. The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his video address to the members of the International Organisation of La Francophonie, referring to the Office of the President of Ukraine.









