Ukraine Today - 2/12/2022

Ukraine will one day join Western military alliance. “NATO’s door is open,” Stoltenberg NATO FMs on Nov 29 adding that “Russia does not have a veto” on countries joining. However, he did that Ukraine’s victory must come first. As well, NATO countries will continue to strengthen political and practical support to Ukraine, which continues to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity from Russian aggression, NATO ministers said in a following the 29-30 November ministerial meeting of the Alliance in Bucharest. At this meeting, NATO countries additional contributions to the Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine to provide urgent assistance to restore the energy system. They also reaffirmed that the door to NATO membership is open to Ukraine but provided no concrete plan for this to happen.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference at the end of the first day of NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting, at Parliament Palace in Bucharest, Romania, 29 November 2022. Foreign Ministers from NATO countries gathered in Romania's capital on 29-30 November 2022 to tackle Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, NATO’s support for Kyiv administration and regional partners and to find new ways to strengthen the Eastern flank of the alliance. AAP Source: EPA / ROBERT GHEMENT/EPA
