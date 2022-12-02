Ukraine Today - 2/12/2022

Ukraine will one day join Western military alliance. “NATO’s door is open,” Stoltenberg

NATO FMs on Nov 29 adding that “Russia does not have a veto” on countries joining. However, he did

that Ukraine’s victory must come first. As well, NATO countries will continue to strengthen political and practical support to Ukraine, which continues to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity from Russian aggression, NATO ministers said in a

following the 29-30 November ministerial meeting of the Alliance in Bucharest. At this meeting, NATO countries

additional contributions to the Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine to provide urgent assistance to restore the energy system. They also reaffirmed that the door to NATO membership is open to Ukraine but provided no concrete plan for this to happen.