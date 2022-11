Ukraine Today - 11/11/2022

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate another two villages in Kherson Oblast. Russia carries out over 10 cyberattacks on strategic Ukrainian targets every day. More than 100,000 Russian military casualties in Ukraine, top US general says. East Europeans prepare for possible new Ukrainian refugee wave as winter nears. Germany Hands Over IRIS-t Missiles and Dingo Vehicles to Ukraine.





Russian and Ukrainian sources reported continued fighting along the Svatove-Kremmina highway and Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast. Ukrainian forces made territorial gains northeast of Kherson City and continued their successful interdiction campaign. Russian forces continued offensive operations in Donetsk Oblast.