TikTok is banned in the government devices of some Western countries but not banned in Australia

Political parties use TikTok

Source: SBS / SBS News

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The US, EU and Canada have issued warnings to all government employees who have been given official mobile devices to stop using the Tiktok app on their devices.

The Chinese-owned social media app, TikTok is facing bans in a number of governments on the grounds of security concerns.

Employees at the U.S. federal agency were given 30 days to remove TikTok from their work devices out of concern its parent company, ByteDance, might collect personal data for the Chinese government.

The European Union and Canada are also following the U.S. move.

China through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman rithics the rare steps.


Listen to
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3pm.
Follow us on
Facebook
and don't miss our
podcast
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TOPSHOT-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT-WAR

Ukrainian forces prepare for counteroffensive

Oleksandr Evglevskyi.jpeg

Kharkiv's wounded face

Volya - Ukrainian Choir.jpg

Hope and Harmony: A Recap of the Ukraine Relief Charity Concert

One civilian has been killed and 34 injured in Russia’s shelling of the Donetsk region over the past day. Credit Ukrinform..jpg

Ukraine Today - 29-03-2023