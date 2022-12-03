SBS Ukrainian

Together we will win a great victory for our Ukraine

SBS Ukrainian

Ukrainian volunteer Olexandra Korniak.jpeg

Oleksandra Korniak bakes honey cakes for the Armed Forces

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 December 2022 at 12:34pm
By Oksana Mazur
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Oleksandra Korniak bakes honey cakes for the Armed Forces every day.

Published 3 December 2022 at 12:34pm
By Oksana Mazur
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Two grandchildren of Mrs. Oleksandra are now at the front, but the grandmother is not sitting idly by. Every day, she bakes 4 large honey cakes for the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, because every defender has now become her grandson.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

Ukraine today - 3/12/2022

SBS Ukrainian

SBS news in Ukrainian - 3/12/2022

Pedestrians walk from Flinders St station in Melbourne (AAP).jpg

Study shows the pandemic further worsened declining mental health

SBS Ukrainian

SBS news in Ukrainian - 2/12/2022