Together we will win a great victory for our Ukraine

Two grandchildren of Mrs. Oleksandra are now at the front, but the grandmother is not sitting idly by. Every day, she bakes 4 large honey cakes for the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, because every defender has now become her grandson.
Oleksandra Korniak bakes honey cakes for the Armed Forces
Published 3 December 2022 at 12:34pm
By Oksana Mazur
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Source: SBS
